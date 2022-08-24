Dear Editor: As an art lover and frequent visitor to MMoCA, and as a person concerned about race issues, I am very much saddened by recent events at the “Ain’t I a Woman” show.
It was a wonderful show full of exciting pieces. When I heard about an incident involving the destruction and theft of work I was very sad. But when I heard that someone called the artist to ask if the people who defaced and then stole the work could keep them, I was angry. How could anyone justify that treatment of an artist. That person certainly should be fired. Anything less than deep apologies and offers of reasonable compensation is unacceptable. I’m sure the museum pays good money for insurance for such instances, and the artist needs to be given immediate compensation without having to hire lawyers and wait for court proceedings.
I do not know whether less support for this event was financial, COVID-related or racist. But I do know that explanations about these incidents have been bungled. When I asked about the vandalism incident and which art was involved, being told that the staff is not supposed to discuss it did not sit well with me. Staff should have been given guidance on how to handle the inevitable questions.
It was a terrible incident, and it was made worse by the serious mishandling of communication with the artists, especially the artist whose work was damaged, and the general public.
Diane Hughes
Monona