Dear Editor: I was indoors the other day. I paused and replayed a portion of a podcast and interrupted Zoom as I interviewed new teachers in the afternoon.
Why? The F-35s overhead. Where do I live? Near Schenk's Corners in Madison. When I’m outside I cringe as they fly over the gardens. In the company of dear friends, tears come to my eyes. I wish to acknowledge my sense of despair and paralysis. I wish to push back.
The fires rage as this summer of undeniable climate change draws to a close. Housing and income insecurity in our town increase. Devastating migration is necessary for so many worldwide. Ongoing war flares around the globe, heightening the threat of nuclear detonation.
I start by acknowledging these nuclear-ready jets in our midst are part of our nation's military complex — the biggest institutional contributor of greenhouse gases in the world and the recipient of over half the country's budget — all while energy shifts lag, social supports are further frayed and ongoing insecurity and suffering intensify around the world.
I push back with what I have, my heart and mind. I dare to imagine a world in which the military industrial complex’s presence is not woven throughout this nation and beyond. A world where resources address the pressing needs of humans and the earth of which we are a part.
It is not impossible nor wrong to imagine a world beyond war. In fact, it is healthy and the first step to sanity.
Susan Freiss
Madison