Dear Editor: The Big Ten University Athletic Conference should be called the Midwest University Athletic Conference and should only include large public universities from the Midwest (Kentucky to North Dakota and Michigan to Kansas).
It expanded east to include three eastern universities that do not belong in the conference, and now it is planning on expanding west to include the University California-Los Angeles and the University of Southern California. This is absolutely ridiculous and just plain stupid. It is about money and not about common sense.
A Midwest conference should include in an eastern division of Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Purdue and a western division that includes Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
Maryland, Penn State and Rutgers belong in a Jeffersonia University Athletic Conference that would also include Delaware, George Mason, Pittsburgh, SUNY-Albany, SUNY-Buffalo, Syracuse, Virginia, Virginia Tech and West Virginia.
Dave Searles
Brodhead