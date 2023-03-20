Dear Editor: In Wisconsin's do-nothing gerrymandered Legislature, we are not funding schools, working on health care or working on ideas to get good day care centers so parents can go back to work. Instead, their priority is to a Republican donor rifle manufacturer.
They take precious time and money to declare a state rifle because other states have done so. If we are copying other states, how about copying Michigan, with both houses representing the people's choice and defending reproductive freedom? The people of Michigan voted for Democrats and are getting results in the House and Senate by repealing the 1831 abortion ban so that women can make healthy choices.
In Wisconsin, our legislators gerrymander voting districts and are guaranteed to be in office despite the will of the people. They ignore our democratic choices and freedoms so they can get more Republican funding from out-of-state GOP groups and from a state rifle company.
Could you make a few legislative decisions for the rest of us in the state?
Linda Bernhardt
Platteville