Dear Editor: I have been involved with public education since 1970, and I am very concerned about the political debates among our present candidates.
I encourage parents and educators to thoroughly review the position of our candidates for governor and our Legislature. Certainly, our public educators are constantly working diligently to improve how we meet the needs of all our students, and my concern is the direction of the candidates who are pushing toward privatization and defunding the Department of Public Instruction.
The shortsighted view of Tim Michels on education will undermine the hard work of many of our educators. He has discreetly indicated how he would improve our system, and his business template will not be good for all students. He has made statements about dissolving the DPI and allowing families to choose private schools. He seems to think privatization will solve the challenges facing our present system.
I urge you to delve into his plan and be very discerning regarding your vote this fall. We have worked hard to correct issues caused by the last attack on our educators. It is time to send a clear message about our support for our dedicated educators. They are making a positive difference in the lives of many. Use your voice and your vote.
Tom Andres
Merrimac