Dear Editor: Tim Michaels is just another lackey of the orange lying king, continuing the cult movement to erase decades of progress for democracy.
Make no mistake, he is the enemy of the state who wants women’s health rights to be controlled by men, meaning no rights, and who doesn’t want LGBTQ folks to exist. He is part of a national movement by these cultists to change your way of life for the worse. If these people who are infiltrating our government are successful, you, the news, like the Cap Times and State Journal, will be on the chopping block.
It’s part of the guideline of fascism, to dismantle truthful news and turn it into a propaganda machine like Russia. Most of these people who enter politics, like Ron Johnson, are in it not to represent their constituents, but to enhance their bank accounts.
This nation is so close to crumbling at the excitement of the crazy right, we have to do everything we can to keep this from happening. Vote blue folks, or we will pay.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville