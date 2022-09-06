Dear Editor: Wannabe governor, Tim Michels, might be correct asserting the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's article about his charity's donations was "a hit piece." Still, that's no excuse to exhort the masses, "Just be ready to get out on the streets with pitchforks and torches."
Immediate images flashed: KKK marchers, white hoods and robes, lynchings at nighttime, sounds of Nina Simone's "Strange Fruit," Kristallnacht 1938, Charlottesville 2017, white supremacists, neo-Nazis, swastikas, "Jews will not replace us."
It's sincerely wonderful Michels has "been blessed ... give(s) thanks, ... give(s) back." But sadly, Michels, a proud, practicing Catholic, reverts to un-Jesus-like words, vocalizing his own "hit pieces" — maligning the media, eviscerating Gov. Tony Evers and branding many as "bigots."
Jesus preached that all sinners "deserve compassion, love, support," yet Michels seems to save his only for certain women. For possibly errant reporters, media, governors, citizens whom he campaigns to govern, there's disdain.
It seems we "political hacks and media accomplices" (Michels' campaign, Sept. 2) are expected to "turn the other cheek," evoking Jesus when a known-to-incite phrase is used.
Michels bobbled his opportunity to turn his other cheek and correct the Journal-Sentinel's inappropriate statements with Jesus-like compassion.
Judy Bamberger
O'Connor ACT AUSTRALIA