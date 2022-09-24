Dear Editor: Republican gubernatorial candidate Tim Michels represents a threat to the freedoms and protections of gay people across Wisconsin. Should he become governor, LGBTQ+ rights in Wisconsin will be in jeopardy.
When he ran for the U.S. Senate in 2004, Michels supported a constitutional amendment that would ban same-sex marriage. His views have not changed. This year, Michels confirmed his belief that marriage should only be “between a man and a woman.” At the time he mocked the LGBTQ+ acronym for its inclusivity.
Tim Michels has made it clear certain people have no right to equality. His views on marriage are stuck in the past. We cannot risk turning the clock back under a Michels administration. The threat of Tim Michels to LGBTQ+ community progress is one reason I will vote to reelect Gov. Tony Evers this November.
To his credit, Evers vetoed every GOP-led bill that would have harmed gay Wisconsinites. Evers has also banned the use of state funding for dangerous and cruel conversion therapy, and he has prohibited discrimination on the basis of gender identity or sexual orientation in state government.
While Tim Michels stands against gay people, and inclusivity in general, Evers is a true ally to LGBTQ+ Wisconsinites. I know he will continue to do the right thing for our community in his next term as governor.
Chuck Bauer
Madison