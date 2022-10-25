Dear Editor: When listening to the gubernatorial debate between Gov. Tony Evers and Tim Michels, (co-owner of Michels Corp.), I was unhappy to listen to Michels’ comment that he is unaware of any environmental impact that oil pipelines will bring to any rice fields.
Michels is strong proponent of any pipeline. Michels also doesn’t seem to believe that man has any input on any global warming. Michels claims that the pipeline is important to protect our economy (while lining his pockets) and Wisconsin jobs (which the pipeline gives us only temporarily).
Let’s hope that enough votes will be placed to protect our environment. Votes matter. Please vote for Tony Evers on Nov. 8.
Kate Schulte
Madison