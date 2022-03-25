Dear Editor: I’m not sure why the city is being so obstinate about the need for sidewalks as part of the Lake Mendota Drive reconstruction. The city has reconstructed several streets in the Queen of Peace neighborhood and did not put sidewalks in.
If they can reconstruct without sidewalks in that area, they should be able to look more critically as to whether sidewalks benefit Lake Mendota Drive. Seems to me they need to consider the stormwater aspects in the Spring Harbor area, given how close Lake Mendota drive is to the lake. The city needs to be looking at how to minimize stormwater drainage to the lake in that area. Sidewalks and cutting down more trees will only decrease infiltration and increase flow into the lake.
Stormwater contains many contaminants that are toxic to humans as well as wildlife. Environmental factors are important and cannot be ignored by the city.
Mary Jo Kopecky
Madison