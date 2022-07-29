Dear Editor: When parents experience their 5-year-old child throwing a temper tantrum, do they appease it, or do they simply ignore the child until it gets over itself?
Donald J. Trump is still throwing temper tantrums, nearly two years after losing his bid for re-election as president of these United States.
Unfortunately, the parental Fourth Estate, instead of ignoring his bouts of perfidy, have coddled and continue to encourage these displays of self-indulgent behavior by hanging on his every utterance and daily airing stories about the biggest loser and what he's saying.
Do we see headlines each day about the far more rational sagacious mutterings of Jimmy Carter (perhaps we should), William Jefferson Clinton, George W. Bush or Barack H. Obama?
No, as befits former presidents, these men are silent, and the mainstream media does not hang around waiting for them to belch some inane comment about things they know a little bit about.
The press has a duty to keep the citizenry informed, but they do not have a duty to keep the electorate informed daily about the ravings of a delusional petulant child in his dotage.
Just stop with it already and ignore the temper tantrums of a 76-year-old child. Let him storm in silence until his howling depravity falls silent in the grave.
Bob Hyatt
Green Bay