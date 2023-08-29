Dear Editor: I read the Wisconsin (annotated) constitution, which Chief Justice Annette Ziegler claims to have been violated by the majority.
The first thing I read was that four justices constitute a quorum to conduct Supreme Court business. So right out of the gate, she is wrong about Randy Koschnick’s firing being unconstitutional. He was fired on Aug. 1.
Also in the constitution, a justice’s term begins on Aug. 1, not Sept. 7, or whatever date Ziegler feels like scheduling meetings.
She is correct that she was duly elected chief justice of the then-majority of the court, while Justice Patience Roggensack still sat on the bench. This was in the constitution. The constitution does state:
"The chief justice of the supreme court shall be the administrative head of the judicial system and shall exercise this administrative authority pursuant to procedures adopted by the Supreme Court."
It does not state the Supreme Court shall allow the chief justice to exercise this administrative authority pursuant to procedures adopted by the chief justice.
Union duties and powers were changed or removed by Act 10 in 2010. Attorney General Josh Kaul's and Gov. Tony Evers' duties and powers were changed or removed by the state legislature and a former governor in 2018.
Likewise, Chief Justice Annette Ziegler’s duties and powers will be changed in 2023. Were any of these people happy with these changes? No. These changes are a result of an election, the will of the people.
If it so displeases the chief justice to have to endure changes just like everyone else, she could always resign as chief justice and remain seated on the court. That is also in the constitution.
Melissa Hibbard
Eau Claire