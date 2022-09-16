Dear Editor: Tim Michels presents himself as a blue-collar outsider with middle-class Wisconsin values. In fact, Michels is a mega-millionaire with a lifestyle that bears no resemblance to the image he seeks to project.
Michels and his wife Barbara raised their family for nearly a decade in exclusive East Coast neighborhoods. Since 2015 they have owned a $9 million Manhattan penthouse. They also own a $17 million mansion in Riverside, Connecticut, which they purchased in 2020. All three of their children attended and graduated from prestigious high schools in Connecticut or New York. Barbara listed the Riverside mansion as her address for a 2021 political donation, and she used the Manhattan penthouse as her address for a 2020 political contribution.
Michels self-funded his primary campaign, contributing nearly $12 million and essentially buying the race.
The Michels family has every right to live an ultra-extravagant lifestyle if they wish to do so. However, the choices they have made make them true outsiders to middle-class Wisconsinites working hard to make ends meet.
Tony Evers, not Tim Michels, exemplifies the middle-class values Wisconsin voters admire. Gov. Evers deserves our support in November.
Jim Youngerman
Madison