Dear Editor: Retiring means having to be wise with your budget. When you don’t have those regular paychecks coming in, you have to be more thoughtful about how and when you want to spend your money. Now health care isn’t an area that you want to pinch pennies on, but it can also can get pretty pricey.
Without the more affordable Medicare Advantage, there’s no way that I would be able to have the high-quality care I receive. Just recently, I had two surgeries that Medicare Advantage covered without hesitation, meaning I could focus on my recovery rather than on my hospital bills.
It’s really important to have services like this that help seniors budget effectively while also getting the care that we need.
I recently had an opportunity to meet with U.S. Rep. Mike Gallagher to discuss Medicare Advantage and I’m very thankful that he’s a consistent advocate for the Medicare Advantage program and for keeping senior’s concerns front and center as he works in Congress.
As you get older, health care is a necessity, and Medicare Advantage does not break the bank.
Gerry Wrench
Marinette