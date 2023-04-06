Dear Editor: The Capital Times keeps printing what I call advertisements for Medicare Advantage plans.
Medicare Advantage is not Medicare. It’s just another avenue for private health insurers to make money off of unsuspecting seniors using the word Medicare to sell their product. They will falsify records to show the patient is more ill than they are and charge the taxpayer high prices to boost their bottom line. In many cases the patient is denied care.
If U.S. Rep. Mark Pocan gets his way those Medicare advantage plans will not be able to use “Medicare” as a selling point. It’s called the Save Medicare Act, and if passed, you won’t be hearing it called Medicare Advantage anymore.
So anyone that touts the Medicare Advantage plan is either not knowledgeable or works for an insurance company. Capital Times, you are helping mislead the public if you continue printing these comments championing Medicare Advantage.
Kevin Smith
Neillsville