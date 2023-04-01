Thank you for your column on Medicare Advantage plans ("Medicare Advantage just keeps giving — to insurers," March 29).
Ever since we were enrolled in our Medicare Advantage plan through Humana (because our church denomination promoted it), we have been blitzed with mailings and phone calls encouraging us to have a home health visit by a Humana representative. They refuse to accept our “no.” We have wondered why.
On top of that are mailings that seem superfluous (and costly). They do seem to be taking advantage of us sometimes trusting, gullible older people.
Roger Brooks
Madison