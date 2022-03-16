Dear Editor: I spent many years working in the insurance industry and I am very familiar with the programs available. So when I retired I knew that I wanted to enroll in Medicare Advantage, the best coverage program available to seniors.
Medicare Advantage is unique, because for some of the lowest monthly premiums out there, seniors can get access to comprehensive benefits and services that allow them to address all their health care needs.
From integrated vision, dental and hearing benefits to wellness programs and gym memberships, Medicare Advantage is constantly working to promote preventative care, ensuring that seniors build healthy habits to prevent illness or injury. And of course, should you get sick, Medicare Advantage has all the measures in place to make recovery smooth and simple. The program really takes a full view of health, making sure that seniors have everything they need to live happy, healthy lives.
I am lucky to live in Rep. Mike Gallagher’s district, because I have seen his continued support for the Medicare Advantage program. Seniors here in Wisconsin are so grateful that he is prioritizing our health and well-being in Congress by uplifting Medicare Advantage.
Marian Krumberger
Suamico