Dear Editor: Our government works best when it keeps its promises and doesn’t use bureaucracy as a wall between people and what they’ve earned.

To require people to re-register every six months to continue eligibility for medical care is a cruel and unusual punishment for just being sick and poor.

I wonder how many of the legislators who are proposing this additional bureaucratic burden on those already overburdened would be well disposed if they were required to do the same thing to keep their own health benefits.

Rosalind Woodward

Madison

