Dear Editor: I've noticed a sharp revving up in some of the media chatter of late, and the correlation with the seizure of documents from Trump's Mar-a-Lago seems to be the catalyst.
The claims are very radical: More than 80,000 IRS agents armed with AR-15-style rifles will be knocking on your door. Law enforcement is out of control. Mar-a-Lago was raided by a weaponized FBI, and the deep state FBI/DOJ hierarchy swamp needs to be drained, defunded and dismantled. It's at the beck and call of Democrats to persecute Trump. Your freedoms are at stake.
And as if that is not enough, the FBI is likened to East Germany's Stasi and Nazi Germany's Gestapo, both of which spied on the people to control them and keep their respective parties in power. The "chatter" calls for the people to arm, rise up, rebel against a conspiring FBI and take back the country before FBI agents take your guns.
All this rhetoric had me confused. It did sound familiar. So with some research and a consult to Merriam-Webster it sure started to sound like the Anarchists were in town. But that chatter was not coming from the official Anarchy Party or their website, nor just Trump. Significant purported mainstream Republicans were the culprits. The very ones who once stood behind the law and called themselves the party of law and order. And of the rest only a very few have come to the FBI's defense. The other's mass silence is acquiescence.
I sure miss the good old days when the Republican Party was civil, truthful and stood for conservative values.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg