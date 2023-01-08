Dear Editor: I've been following the saga of Buffalo Bills player Damar Hamlin the last several days, just like most of America.
It's all over the news day in and day out. He appears to be recovering, but what that player's tragedy actually reminded me of is just how normalized gun violence has become in our country.
Hamlin's injury was not in the normal realm for football, not normalized, and that is why it is getting so much coverage. Even daily vigils outside the hospital. Playing football was his choice. So many victims of gun violence have no choice in the matter.
What really concerns me is that there has been little publicity, let alone vigils that I am aware of, for the many victims of gun violence over that same time period, yet over 100 die by way of the gun nationwide each and every day. These are deaths, not a recovering injury. Only the large body count deaths get real publicity and the occasional vigil nowadays.
One has to ask why?
Unfortunately, gun violence deaths occur with such regularity that we as a society have grown numb. The culture of the gun has become ubiquitous and accepted by vast numbers in America. Video games, the film industry, television and social media perpetuate that too. It's become normalized. That has to change. But how?
People have short memories, respond to the next shiny thing in the room, and gun violence, out of sight, quickly is out of mind. To keep gun control and reform at the forefront of a voting public, gun violence needs to be in our face day in and day out.
Media thinks the viewers don't want to hear or see the same old, same old about guns. Probably right. But media needs to change their tune, take the lead, present daily or at a minimum weekly tallies on gun deaths, even use visuals and not worry about ratings or appearing morbid.
Who knows, it could be the next shiny thing in the room. It's too important to be otherwise.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg