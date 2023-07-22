Dear Editor: “We need to do a lot more to guarantee sufficient school funding” is a discussion worth having. So it’s unfortunate that the editorial with that title repeats falsehoods — not opinions, but falsehoods — made by others.
The article repeats a statement from two nonprofits: “Private voucher schools will continue to receive a 90% special education reimbursement.” Even some legislators say it.
It is also false. The average public special needs student cost $31,000 dollars total in 2021-22. Between federal and state special needs funding and schools' general funding, district schools got $20,000 per special needs student. Voucher schools got $13,000 per special needs student. Both are insufficient. Our country must do better for them.
How did this “90%” lie spread, given that $13,000 isn’t close to 90% reimbursement? Brevity led to inaccuracy. A special private program, similar to what public schools have, covers very expensive special needs students, like those with severe physical disabilities. It covered literally nine students last year. Nine! The schools involved got nothing from $13,000 to $19,500 covered, then got 90% of everything over that.
It is inconvenient to say, “Some of the costs of just nine voucher students get covered at 90%.” But if the choice is between that and making false statements to trash political enemies, use the extra characters.
The same goes for reprinting them. I value The Capital Times and hope that, like Wisconsin Watch, they can be accurate in future descriptions. Let’s make sure that all special needs students get supported some day.
Quinton Klabon
Milwaukee