Dear Editor: As a District 1 constituent of Alder Barbara McKinney, I support her reelection to the Madison Common Council as alder of the new District 20.
McKinney recognizes that a critical role of an alder is advocating on behalf of the residents on neighborhood-level issues that impact only her district and don't make the headlines. Being an alder is not just voting on the “big” issues at the Common Council.
Your neighborhood's alder is the only elected official designated to ensure the neighborhood's voices in the district are heard and respected within City Hall. As District 1 alder, McKinney made her neighborhoods the priority, not only in Common Council votes, but also as an advocate for her district's neighborhoods directly with city of Madison departments and employees — sometimes drawing the ire of City Hall departments.
In a city of 270,000, city departments often don't have the resources to dig into a neighborhood's needs, offering one-size-fits-all solutions that may not serve individual neighborhoods well. That was evident when McKinney fought together with a District 1 neighborhood to change the Paul Soglin administration's plans to replace the Jeffy Bike Path with a residential street, which was nearly universally opposed by the neighborhood to be served. Without McKinney's leadership, the neighborhood would have been steamrolled by what City Hall planners thought was best for the neighborhood.
McKinney's behind-the-scenes work to advocate for her neighborhoods’ needs doesn't get headlines, but those efforts were highly valued by many District 1 constituents.
Matthew Stanford
Madison