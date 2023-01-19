Dear Editor: I'm writing in response to the linked Cap Times opinion piece ("Proposed zoning changes may shock Madison homeowners") by Paul Fanlund.
I was also at the Sequoya library forum with the mayor. Instead of a "soliloquy," I heard a coherent argument from the mayor that Madison is growing and that the best course of action is to increase housing density and non-car based transportation options.
Given high housing prices in Madison and the larger issue of climate change, this is a great idea.
Paul Fanlund's preference seems to be to avoid substantive issues and hide behind sentimental ideas of "younger families who bought modest starter homes." I would guess that those families are often already priced out of Madison and moving to sprawling developments outside the city.
Since there's a limited amount of land in the city, the only way we can continue to offer affordable housing to those "younger families" is by increasing density. And yes, especially in my neighborhood.
Michael Leiseca
Madison