Dear Editor: Thank you for your recent article on State Street.
First of all our current mayor has no long-term vision for the historic State Street that has brought so many visitors and locals to that area. The things she feels are important do not align with Madison‘s core values. We can first start with voting her out.
Right now State Street is a mess. In the past we would visit State Street a couple times a month. Between the homelessness, crime, all of the closed businesses, along with memorializing the Black Lives Matter graffiti, nobody feels like they want to bring their family there.
Again, the mayor has a big influence over the rhythm and tone of that area. Rather than filling the pockets of big developers we could focus on the homeless population and restoring law and order.
Until the woke liberals get out of power State Street will remain a mess along with many other areas in Dane County.
Laura Zibell
Madison