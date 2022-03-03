Dear Editor: For the second day in a row in Madison I’ve almost been picked off by a car while crossing a street with the walk signal. Today it was at the corner of Park and University. Yesterday it was while crossing East Washington.
I really can’t understand the mayor and police chiefs abject failure to enforce the speed limits and traffic laws in this city. They lowered the speeds limits on several of the major streets in town, but people are still driving 10 to 15 mph over those limits with impunity. On a daily basis I see people running through lights, through crosswalks on campus and school zones around town, many times narrowly missing pedestrians. There’s a zero police presence on these streets, except on the days they telegraph it to the local news stations that they’ll be out ticketing and the stations warn the public to watch out on those days. That’s like having a bank where you put out an ad that on Wednesdays the police watch for robbers but the rest of the time you can find them hanging out in the local Target’s parking lot.
We’re now well into the term of our third police chief (including an interim chief) in the last five years or so, and nothing’s improved either traffic-wise or with the almost daily shots fired incidents around town. Both the mayor and the police chief are swell politicians, as seen from their numerous TV appearances and interviews, but apparently they’ve abdicated their responsibility to keep the public safe from reckless drivers.
You can lower the speed limits all you want, but if you don’t enforce them, then the limit signs in town might as well have pictures of ducks on them. Maybe people would slow down to look at them.
Paul Mickey
Madison