Dear Editor: This election must be a referendum on the mayor's record. I can giver her a pass on allowing a lot of riot damage in order to avoid possible bodily injury. Shamefully she could not then bring herself to publicly thank the police for their work. She then did not encourage the City Council to adequately compensate businesses for the damage.
We may understand her compassion in permitting the homeless to overstay their exit date at Reindahl Park. However, there was apparently no planning in advance of the decision. The result was needless danger to public safety, trash and damage to park property. When Alder Gary Halverson proposed a temporary site on other public land, she and the City Council held off, insisting on amenities in place first, thereby stretching out the encampment until December.
A great deal of a mayor's job is just managing problems. She had not demonstrated the ability to do so.
Chuck Litweiler
Madison