Dear Editor: The mayor's disingenuous approach to address a housing issue through rezoning and changing property rights is alarming. It has become increasingly clear the mayor is disinterested in property owner's rights, needs and concerns, under the guise of affordable housing, at any cost. What a disservice to taxpayers and homeowners.
I doubt that forcing out single family homeowners, including those on fixed incomes, through rezoning and higher taxes will solve the problem of affordable housing needs. Other cities have tried that, and failed horribly. Portland and San Francisco come to mind.
A better, more respectful, human, and humane, solution exists, and isn't found in platitudes, or more taxes and rezoning.
Mikael Snitker
Madison