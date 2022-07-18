Dear Editor: A cop sees a man walking into a school with a rifle and thinks he has to ask permission to shoot him. Is this a joke? No, it really happened.
The man who shot up a July 4 parade in Highland Park had three years before threatened to kill everyone in his family. His father said words had been taken out of context. Is this a joke? No, it really happened.
Four days before a guy in Buffalo shot up a grocery store, a mental health clinic had given him a clean bill of health. Yes, it really happened.
Douglas Adams said, “If it walks like a duck and quacks like a duck, then chances are we are dealing with a member of the family of Anatidae.” By the same token, if someone acts crazy and talks crazy, then chances are we are dealing with a psychopath.
Three of the latest mass murders have a double layer of tragedy in that they were all preventable. They were allowed to happen by a perfect storm of human error. Friends and acquaintances of the shooter overlooked his bizarre behavior, as did his family, the mental health system and the criminal justice system.
There is an obvious difference between an eccentric and a psycho. It is possible to protect public safety without violating anyone’s civil liberties.
John Morgan
Madison