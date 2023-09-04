Dear Editor: A recent letter expressed fervent opposition to mask mandates. “People must be free to make their own decision,” the writer intoned.
Alas, he strains at a gnat while ignoring the elephant in the room: the horrible, restrictive, freedom-defeating, overbearing, practically dictatorial government requirement that we must have pieces of cloth covering the portions of our anatomy between our navels and our upper thighs, a surface area easily 10 times the paltry bit over our mouths and noses.
Priorities, my man, priorities! Take out that elephant, and the gnat will fade quietly away.
Richard S. Russell
Madison