Dear Editor: I was very disappointed by your editorial board's support of Brad Hinkfuss in the Madison District 15 alder race versus the more qualified Dina Nina Martinez-Rutherford. That seems contrary to your prior, mostly community-based endorsements.
Besides his specific recent advocacy for the approval of new Krupp-built, market-rate apartments at the Zion Church site versus and against a neighborhood-proposed affordable, family ownership/rental housing redevelopment option at a smaller scale to diversify our neighborhood, he is also benefiting from campaign financing from the Realtors Association of South Central Wisconsin (mailers). That says a lot about his ties to the existing, biased Madison neighborhood redevelopment establishment.
Hinkfuss certainly talks the talk of affordability and listening to others' input in forums and meetings, but his actions in public/private statements about the neighbors input in the Zion Church matter reflects his disdain for actual democratic representation of neighbors with a true affordable, diversified neighborhood evolution outlook.
Dina Nina Martinez has a vision that includes real representation for under-represented persons/communities at the table of discussions for Madison's evolution. Her list of supporters in the neighborhood include a significant patchwork of individuals and community organizations with an ongoing resume of actual advocacy for racial and economic equity, representation, reconciliation and live-in-Madison affordability initiatives.
I encourage others to join me in standing with Dina Nina by voting for her as District 15 alder on April 4.
Jim Young
Madison