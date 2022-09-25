Dear Editor: In my role as a nurse practitioner, I’ve treated women and men who have been sexually assaulted and are going through a very difficult time of their life. My work with DaneMAC, a Dane County based Multi-Agency Center for assault survivors, has allowed me the opportunity to try and give comfort and care to survivors in need.
My work has also made me a strong advocate for Wisconsin crime victims’ rights constitutional amendment known as Marsy’s Law. I see every day how important survivors’ rights and access to resources/information are essential for survivors to navigate life after being victimized. Marsy’s Law for Wisconsin does just this by providing crime victims with strong constitutional rights.
I firmly advocate for the right to be treated with dignity and respect and believe the right to privacy is especially important to survivors. Marsy’s Law provides these basic human rights that protect survivors from enduring further trauma, which is why I am thankful we live in a state that has adopted this incredibly important amendment.
Kim Curran
Madison