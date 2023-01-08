Dear Editor: I am writing this in support of Marsy's Law. I believe it is a step in the right direction, promoting privacy and protecting the rights of victims and subsequently our communities more broadly as well.
Such protections maintain the integrity and our faith in the justice system itself by shielding vulnerable people and possibly those around them from harassment and the risks posed by bad actors and trolls who might influence, affect or endanger a victim even further.
A person should not feel discouraged about engaging or cooperating with an investigation. No one should feel there is any risk of retribution or harm to themselves or their reputation by revealing sensitive or personal information.
This law looks out for the well-being of victims and consequently the health of our criminal justice process.
Kyle Gartner
Madison