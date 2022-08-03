Dear Editor: Everyone should feel safe throughout the criminal justice process and know their rights are protected. This is why I am such a strong supporter of Marsy’s Law and crime victim rights.
All victims should be treated with respect and dignity throughout the already taxing process and be notified of their rights. There are many victims' rights that are not always obvious, such as the right to be heard and the right to notification. The amendments in Marsy’s Law allow for victims to be informed of these rights and for them to be enforced, which makes a huge impact for victims throughout their individual cases.
I believe Marsy’s Law is especially important for immigrants and marginalized communities to ensure they know and understand their rights and feel protected the same as everyone else. It’s important for them to be informed that their rights are upheld by strong constitutional amendments. No matter who you are, you deserve to feel safe and know that your rights are protected by law.
Myra Guevara
Fitchburg