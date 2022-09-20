Dear Editor: I recently read in a letter to the editor that state Sen. Howard Marklein was wrong for the job because he’s an accountant and wants to ensure accountability of expenditures. I would like to partly agree with that letter to the editor.
I do disagree with one word in that letter to the editor: "wrong." Marklein is in the right job because he is an accountant. We couldn’t be luckier that an accountant is willing to be our state senator.
Accountant’s love to monitor expenditures and keep folks accountable. That’s something sorely needed in government. As an accountant myself, I feel better knowing Marklein is actually “fretting” about inflation because inflation means less money for my family.
I’ll be voting to re-elect Marklein, R-Spring Green, on Nov. 8.
If you like more money in your pocket, re-elect the accountant that knows how to keep it there.
Leo Almeida
Reedsburg