Dear Editor: Many years ago I thought pot should be legalized and taxed just like cigarettes and all the tax money put back into the county. All education, medical, homeless, street maintenance could benefit from all the tax revenue.
Now I am on fentanyl and oxytocin for chronic pain and the medication is not working anymore, and pot would help with the breakthrough pain that I suffer with every day. And it could help me cut back on opiates. So pot would be very beneficial for pain sufferers and to help get a lot of patients off opiates.
So this matter really needs to be reconsidered, not only for revenue but for us patients who want to cut back or get off of opiates.
Brigitte Miller
Eau Claire