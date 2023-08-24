Dear Editor: In our American culture interpersonal civility has rapidly declined.
Etiquette, which serves as the language and currency of civility, has been committed to many back burners, a marked throwing to the wayside, as if litter.
One need not look far. No matter your travel mode, most of us have experienced some sort of road rage. And where we used to have, and to this day should expect, decorum, our halls of Congress and state legislative bodies, instead, with regularity, erupt into war zones of abusive language and behavior. It's now common for someone to cry out, "it's my First Amendment right," then say and do what they want, impunity given, no matter how it affects others. Propriety, only a suggestion. Lying, obfuscation of facts, the norm.
Just last week, land speculators were trying to take advantage of burned out Maui residents.
Think about how often you have experienced some sort of mis-manners as of late. Even though having spilled into all our backyards, all is not lost. A path exists to a solution, or at least a good start. It's called "Miss Manners."
The column is covered by over 200 newspapers and digital outlets and has been around for decades. Plenty of focus on the rise and fall of American manners. The archives are huge.
What if once or twice per month or less, to just dabble, The Capital Times experimented with an injection of new blood by picking up the column, or selecting from the archives something relevant to today. Online, in print or both.
Our nation needs a not so gentle reminder. If time is a crunch, perhaps a volunteer from the public could help with the legwork, current column or archives, with editorial discretion, of course.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg