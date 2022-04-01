Dear Editor: Ever heard of the Wisconsin Conservation Congress?
Most Wisconsin residents don't even know it exists. It is a state-funded statutory group focused on collecting citizen input and serves as an advisory partner to the Natural Resource Board and works with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources. In fact, it is their vision to “gather and convey the wisdom and influence of Wisconsin citizens in the formation of natural resource policy, research, education and conservation.”
Nice, if it were true. While the WCC is supposed to be a voice for all citizens, it remains the voice of less than 1% of the population. Last year just over 12,000 people voted — Wisconsin has a population over 5 million. Delegates are overrepresented by hunters, trappers and anglers. Matters affecting wildlife, land, water and air need diverse, open-minded representation by all natural resource users. Should Wisconsin ban wildlife killing contests? Are you concerned about nitrates in our water? Would you support every fourth grader visiting our state parks for free?
Weigh in on these and other resolutions in an online survey open from 7:00 p.m. April 11 until 7:00 p.m. April 14. The link will be found here. Search “Conservation Congress, Spring Hearings.” Make your voice heard!
Amy Mueller
Dousman