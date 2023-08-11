Dear Editor: It’s summer in Madison and time to enjoy the outdoors. But alas, the F-35 fighter jets deployed to Truax Field are treating our neighborhoods like collateral damage.
Only a few jets have arrived, but neighbors are filing complaints, posting videos, and our neighborhood noise monitors recently measured a violent 123 decibels. Ouch!
Public officials, like our mayor, tell us not to worry since the county airport and its director, Kimberly Jones, are developing a big noise abatement program to protect us from both the fighter jets and growing airline traffic. But it isn’t looking good. The airport developed a similar plan 30 years ago. At that time, it failed to protect surrounding residents by issuing low-cost avigation easements. These allowed noise exposure to continue but stopped residents from suing the airport.
This time around the airport is using a 50-year-old noise standard, planning behind closed doors, rejecting public input and refusing to consider impacts on our children and their schools.
We should have seen this coming. In 2019, the airport ended semi-annual meetings of its Noise Committee. These meetings were the only place where residents could publicly discuss airport noise abatement. At the last such meeting, more than 1,400 complaints were reviewed. No doubt the ear-piercing F-35 fighter jets have increased complaints, but the airport is keeping this information secret.
When did the county airport become so protective and malicious? What happened to our local values for transparency, compassion and environmental protection? Airport advertising tells us to join happy cows and “fly local,” but this appears to be just greenwashing. Perhaps airport users and passengers who fund the airport could flex their environmental muscles.
Ask the airport director to share our local values by protecting surrounding neighborhoods. Write to: jones.kimberly@msnairport.com.
Steven Klafka
Madison