Dear Editor: Madison has an opportunity to fix a very fiscally, and functionally, challenged Public Market project at First and East Johnson streets. And the solution is not putting more taxpayer money into it but making a better project.
The solution is to pause the project, hit reset on what would be the "best future" for the market and begin pursuit of a mixed-use project that includes a new Amtrak station and an air rights residential project above it that has many affordable units that we need. All three users would pool great financial capacity to do it right and make a true statement project at the site, maximizing functionality, draw, transit use, economy and more.
We only get one shot to do this site right. A great mixed use project that fulfills so many Madison ambitions is the right choice.
Troy Thiel
Madison