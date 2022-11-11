Dear Editor: I will do everyone a big favor and save the city some millions of dollars: Make John Nolen a two lane road, one lane each direction.
Impose a 25-mph speed limit, possibly 20 mph in some areas, with speed bumps as necessary. With the insane drivers in Madison they will be necessary. That’s the biggest thing to make the area much better for pedestrians and bikes. No need for overpasses or underpasses. Just slow the damn traffic down and cut the volume, and pedestrians and bikes can easily and safely get across the street. It also opens up more land for other uses.
That’s the starting point. Without that whatever is done will fail. It will fail if it is kept at the current car-centric approach.
In case you don’t know, someone on a bike was recently killed in the area. That’s was happens when you have vehicles going 40 mph at a badly designed heavily used pedestrian/bike crossing.
Of course the city won’t do something so easy and sensible. They will come up with some very expensive design so vehicles can get through the area fast and with as little hassle as possible.
Alan Selk
Madison