Dear Editor: Three people with a combined seventeen OWI convictions were once again arrested in Dane County. Cumulative through 2019, 147,404 drivers had two convictions and 58,601 had three. So far in 2022 there has been no marked step in the right direction. 2020 and 2021 were pandemic skewed and we don't want a pandemic to solve the problem.
Current law is not keeping offenders off the road. Impaired driving has become an epidemic in Wisconsin, and hundreds upon hundreds lose their lives each year just to alcohol impaired driving.
It's been suggested to allow traffic cameras to help the police with driving issues. This could catch the "speed" situations, but it's always been hard to interpret what's erratic or reckless. Besides, cameras are not proactive; something has already occurred.
Even though IDDs, (Ignition Interlock Devices), used to prevent alcohol impaired driving cannot detect opioids, alcohol is a common denominator. Alcohol is often used in conjunction with opioids. IDDs would work in those instances also.
As the IDD value continues to add up, I now think we are ready for mandatory installation of IDDs on the next model year of all new vehicles. Adjust for a state's BAC limit and provide optional cost supplementing on existing vehicles. Got to start sometime. Sure would help to free up police to target other traffic violations and may even have surprise parental demand for the higher risk teenager.
This concept is radical, perhaps pie-in-the-sky, but so were seat belt laws decades ago. We must remember driving is a privilege, not a right. People adapted to seat belts, and the vast majority wouldn't leave home without one on. It saves countless lives. The same could be the case with IDDs.
Traffic deaths and injuries from impaired driving should not be acceptable collateral damage of our transportation system.
Bill Walters
Fitchburg