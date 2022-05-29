Dear Editor: Madison could have a first-rate transit system. Unfortunately, current redesign plans would make things worse. They use the 2019 pre-$40 vehicle registration fee ("wheel tax") funding level to operate both a new bus rapid transit line and the existing bus, shifting operational funds from the current system over to the new one. Plans were based on misleading promises of frequency, contradict most notions of equity, and disregard recent attempts at efficient land use.
A better endowed redesign could be a huge improvement over what exists now, but we were not given the option of spending more. The mayor needs to tell us the truth of how the city is spending our transportation money now, including how much just to pay off debt, so we can help decide on how best to spend it. What if we opted for a transit system that provided access, equity, and frequency, that coordinated with current as well as future infill, efficient land use and environmental sustainability?
Susan De Vos
Madison