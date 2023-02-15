Dear Editor: It’s ironic that Boys & Girls Club CEO Michael Johnson pointed to his “concern about the turnover of MMSD school chiefs” in urging Superintendent Carlton Jenkins to reconsider retiring.
Rather, it has been under Jenkins that there’s been a rapid turnover of principals in Madison schools. Looking at the high turnover (almost 40% of schools had new principals last year) it’s difficult to believe Jenkins was putting the right people in place and fostering an environment to attract and retain the type of educators a great city like Madison deserves. In some instances, principals left or moved into different jobs after a single year, or even just a few months. Yet parents and teachers at Sennett Middle School had to fight to keep a principal who was making an immediate difference in the school.
Students need stable leadership, both teachers and principals, the same educators to build relationships with over several years. I lived by East High School for over 20 years and saw the positive difference when a principal served for the long term.
I haven’t seen Michael Johnson asking questions the last few years about the troubling turnover within the schools. We should let Jenkins follow his heart to retirement and use this time to find a new superintendent who can provide needed stability not just in the Doyle Administration Building but where it matters within the schools.
Joel Gratz
Madison