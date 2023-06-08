Dear Editor: Custodians at the Madison School District are dangerously underappreciated. We work tirelessly to ensure schools are clean, safe and equipped for learning. It is time district leaders recognize our contributions and dedication to our schools.
The Madison School District custodial department has been critically understaffed for four years. Custodians maintain the hygiene of school buildings. We clean floors, empty trash bins and sanitize bathrooms. We change light bulbs, fix leaky faucets. We cut the grass and remove the snow.
West High School, where I have worked for three years, (I've spent 20 years with the district) is allotted 106 labor hours per night between second and third shifts. On a "good night" we have 53 hours of labor. With 360,000 square feet of floor space to clean, at current staffing levels, we clean about 65,000 square feet each. And that’s on a good night, when no one is on vacation, sick or injured — the last of which is happening with greater frequency as we regularly experience burnout.
In the winter, our heating system needs to be closely attended. We check water levels, monitor pressure and test low water cut off valves — all critical to safe boiler operation. If not properly maintained, the results can be devastating. During warmer months, cooling systems need attention to avoid costly repairs.
Our presence in the schools provides a sense of comfort and stability to students and staff. We are dedicated to Madison schools but, like our teachers and support staff, we are being spread far too thin.
The importance of school custodians cannot be overstated. We believe it’s time district leaders address our concerns over low pay and understaffing. Students deserve a clean, safe place to learn. A $5 raise to bring custodians wages in line with surrounding employers is not a lot to ask given what’s at stake.
Tanya Novinska
Madison