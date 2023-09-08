Dear Editor: Which of our elected officials will stand up and say, "Enough is enough!"
Which of our news media and reporters are willing to do true investigative reporting and dig deep, ask the tough questions, be descriptive in their reporting and place accountability where it belongs? We don't want more old cliches that, "The Madison Police Department will pursue every lead in this investigation to hold the offender accountable in our criminal justice system."
Madison used to be a great, fun, safe city where you could walk around and not have to constantly look over you shoulder for fear of getting attacked. Is it time for the students and citizens to fully exercise their Second Amendment Rights and start carrying? What happened to Madison? What's happening to our nation? Who's going to stand up and fight for us? It's time to vote out our weak leaders, our weak judges and DAs who talk tough but accomplish little. It's time for our entire criminal justice system to get tougher.
Lets see a detailed report on what is being done along with accountability placed accordingly. Enough is enough!
Dean Sankey
Menomonie