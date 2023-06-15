Dear Editor: As a Waukesha County supervisor and member of a family business, I can attest that ease of access to and from our area to other metropolitan areas is not only important for current Wisconsin business owners but is a selling point when trying to recruit new businesses to our community.
Executives and business owners often don’t want to pay for or deal with the inconvenience of having to take connecting flights to access their customers. This is why having non-stop flights to and from Milwaukee’s Mitchell International Airport (MKE) and Madison’s Dane County Airport (MSN) is important.
Unfortunately, an attempt is underway in Congress to try and shift non-stop flights to Washington, D.C., to larger airports out west. A little-known rule — known as the perimeter rule — which was put in place decades ago to control congestion at Washington’s Reagan National Airport (DCA) restricts non-stop flights, with a few exceptions, to airports within 1,250 miles of DCA.
With DCA already being at capacity, if more exemptions are made to this perimeter rule, airlines will no doubt move flights from smaller airports inside the perimeter to larger airports out west where they can make more money. This means Milwaukee and Madison non-stop flights to DCA would likely be cut.
MKE and MSN are important to the economic growth of southern Wisconsin. I hope Sen. Tammy Baldwin, who serves on the committee dealing with this issue, will support our local attempts to grow the economy and ensure the perimeter rule is not changed.
Robert Kolb
Dousman