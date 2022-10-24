DANE COUNTY A+; MADISON D-
Dear Editor: Dane County is prioritizing investment in wetlands for managing public and private lands. This will address climate change and be an effective way to keep carbon out of the atmosphere and lessen the impacts of severe weather events.
Identifying priorities that position wetlands as solutions is important to providing diversity of habitat and to helping purify waters and reduce flooding.
Ignoring climate change, the city of Madison and its mayor are pushing for the development of two six-story buildings of senior and family “affordable” housing, with more than 550 units and 800 parking spaces next to the thriving Hartmeyer wetland. This would be in a contaminated flood zone and with a connecting road adjacent to the wetland.
The city and the out-of-state developers think they can “manage” flooding without damaging the wetland, that they can prevent flooding in the elevators shafts. If they can’t, building residents will potentially be vulnerable to backed-up sewers, water penetrating the buildings, and toxic fumes seeping into the apartments. The city doesn’t care about these risks as long as more “affordable” housing will be built.
What if this development were moved closer to Commercial Avenue with more stable ground, closer to bus service, and consist of smaller units? The county is giving tax dollars to constituents to do restoration. The city should do the right thing and work with the county to purchase this functioning urban wetland to protect our community, save the diverse ecosystem and fight climate change.
Jeff Argelander
Madison