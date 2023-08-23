Dear Editor: The editorial, "Madison Alder's affordable housing proposal deserves consideration," brought up an essential issue regarding the housing in the downtown area, its increasing rates and the proposed task force development.
I write to discuss the framework of developing this task force and the issues that need to be looked at. In the new proposal, the task force will contact “managers and developers of successful low- and moderate-income and starter housing to explain how they are able to keep costs down.”
As the editorial states, these newly developed luxury apartment chains that are growing at rapid rates around Madison do not share the business strategies of these low- and medium-income property management companies. The majority of these buildings are run by companies such as American Campus Communities, headquartered in Texas, or Fiduciary Real Estate out of Chicago. Companies that have seen inflation rates in cities larger than our own here in Madison.
I fully agree with the rationale of, “It can never hurt to involve as many interested parties as possible in coming up with ideas on how to address the problem,” also stated in the editorial. But in that case we need to direct our attention in the right manner. Focus on how large-scale property management can benefit employees, UW-Madison students and low-income residents.
Alex Sharp
Madison