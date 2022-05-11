Dear Editor: In the real world when someone is found to have lied to obtain a job, they are fired. The same should apply to Supreme Court “Justices” Thomas, Alito, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett, who stated emphatically when applying for the court that they would respect the precedent set by the prior Supreme Court in Roe v Wade.
If they vote to repudiate the prior court’s ruling they should be impeached for obtaining their seats under false pretenses. By repudiating that decision they are demonstrating a fundamental contempt for that court. They shouldn’t be surprised that a majority of the American public now feel the same contempt for the current court.
I find it hilarious that they are now erecting large steel fences around the Supreme Court. They are effectively placing themselves in jail where they truly belong, rotting away out of sight of the disgusted American public.
Richard Potter
Fitchburg