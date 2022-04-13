Dear Editor: I was so glad to read the feature about MMSD's new director of food and nutrition services and her emphasis on making school meals from scratch.
In the six years I worked at MMSD, I was appalled at the amount of plastic and cellophane waste generated with every breakfast and lunch. The district spends a lot of time and effort teaching kids about reducing waste and eating healthily, yet every meal period they were given pre-wrapped (in plastic) prepared foods laden with salt, sugar and excess fat. The mounds of plastic filling the garbage bins belied the lessons taught about reducing waste. The heavy reliance on relatively low-nutrition food served in the name of convenience was and is a poor way to teach kids about eating healthy delicious food.
Pizza once a week, sugary breakfast foods, simple carbs galore, chocolate milk, etc. It's so much more appetizing for kids to be offered meals made from scratch right there in the kitchens. Granted, schools have terrific salad bars. But those foods were often the only unprocessed offerings.
It's great to learn that Nichele Smith will implement a new way of feeding school kids.
Kathi Kemp
Sauk City